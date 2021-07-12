Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Photo gallery: Scores of Market Harborough fans take to pubs to cheer on Three Lions

Photographer Andrew Carpenter captured fans' reactions to the highs and lows of last night

By Reporter
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:54 am

Scores of Market Harborough residents took to pubs across the area last night, July 11, to cheer England on in the Euro finals.

Despite a promising start, the Three Lions ultimately lost to Italy on penalties.

Photographer Andrew Carpenter captured photos of fans across Harborough as they followed the highs - and lows - of the night.

1.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

2.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

3.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

4.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Andrew Carpenter
