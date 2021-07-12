Photo gallery: Scores of Market Harborough fans take to pubs to cheer on Three Lions
Photographer Andrew Carpenter captured fans' reactions to the highs and lows of last night
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:51 am
Scores of Market Harborough residents took to pubs across the area last night, July 11, to cheer England on in the Euro finals.
Despite a promising start, the Three Lions ultimately lost to Italy on penalties.
Photographer Andrew Carpenter captured photos of fans across Harborough as they followed the highs - and lows - of the night.
