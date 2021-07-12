Photo gallery: Scores of Market Harborough fans take to pubs to cheer on Three Lions

Scores of Market Harborough residents took to pubs across the area last night, July 11, to cheer England on in the Euro finals.

Despite a promising start, the Three Lions ultimately lost to Italy on penalties.

Photographer Andrew Carpenter captured photos of fans across Harborough as they followed the highs - and lows - of the night.

