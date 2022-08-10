Petition launched in bid to save bank in Lutterworth

Cllr Martin Sarfas is petitioning to save Lloyds Bank in Lutterworth.

Residents are calling on Lloyds to put the brakes on its closure of the Lutterworth branch, saying it will leave the town without a bank.

It is set to close on October 27 with no jobs being lost.

But Cllr Martin Sarfas says it will have a huge impact on residents and local companies who rely on its services.

He has now launched a petition urging bosses to reconsider the move.

Cllr Sarfas said: "It is the last bank in the market town and is closing down. This area has a population of 10,000 people, with 2,800 new homes set to be built on the development of Lutterworth East.

"Lloyds is the only bank we have, so any closure will have a really negative impact on the town and its businesses.”

It comes after South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa hit out at the closure and said he was planning on speaking to bank bosses.

He said: "I hope to meet with Lloyds to discuss their rationale behind this decision and to see what options they will be offering to my constituents who may not be able to travel elsewhere for banking services.

“Unfortunately bank closures, especially in more rural areas, are becoming all too common, and this puts people who live in these areas, such as my constituents, in a particularly difficult position if they are unable to travel to different branch or indeed if they’re not able to use internet banking services.”