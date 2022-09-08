Pétanque comes to Lutterworth thanks to a significant investment

The site is able to accommodate 10 pistes on a newly laid terrain and with wheel chair access.On September 1, some 25 members of Ullesthorpe WI, and their partners, received initial tuition from experienced county and national pétanque players and then played in a friendly competition on the new facility at Hall Lane.A spokespersons for the WBC said: "It is hoped that the Wycliffe Bowls Club pétanque facility will become a major centre of play for local and county competition, with WBC entering a team into the Leicestershire league next season."Further introductory sessions are being planned so if you would like to try this ‘new to Lutterworth’ sport, please contact 07863 797938 and/or monitor the club website, https://www.hugofox.com/community/wycliffe-bowls-club-15034/home/