Pet owner gets stuck up tree while trying to rescue his parrot on edge of Harborough district

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach the man (photo: LFRS)

A pet owner needed rescuing by firefighters after getting stuck up a tree he had climbed to try and save his escaped parrot.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to Manor Field Play Park, off Uppingham Road in Thurnby, in the north of the Harborough district, after the man became trapped up the tree at 9.20am on Thursday (22/5).

The pet owner had been trying to retrieve the bird - called Rio - from the branches but needed rescuing himself when he became stuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach the man and the road was closed until 11am while he was safely brought down.

According to social media, the blue and yellow parrot was eventually safely reunited with its owner following its "big adventure".

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9:21 for a rescue from height.

"The owner climbed up to rescue their pet parrot, which was stuck in the tree and needed help to get down."