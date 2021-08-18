Pet dog stolen six months ago has been found after police raided a house in Harborough

A pet sausage dog stolen six months ago has been found after police raided a house in Market Harborough.

The very thin male dachshund called Rummy was recovered when officers executed a warrant in Welland Park Road yesterday (Tuesday).

Police swooped on the house after being tipped off by Beauty’s Legacy, an animal welfare group which helps to track down lost and stolen dogs.

Police officers with Rummy (photo by Shelley Tomsett).

Five-year-old Rummy was one of eight dachshunds stolen from a kennels near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, 45 miles north of Market Harborough, on February 10.

The charming little dog has now been reunited with his thrilled owner Shelley Tomsett.

Ecstatic Shelley, of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said she was very “happy” to have her beloved Rummy home again.

“I am taking him for a check-up at the vets because he is so thin,” she said.

Rummy the dog (photo by Shelley Tomsett)

Mrs Tomsett owned four of the dogs stolen and she has now got two of them back after Rikki was found in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in May.

Along with Beauty’s Legacy she’s stepping up efforts to track down her two dogs still missing.

Leicestershire Police said they have not yet made any arrests.

“Inquiries are ongoing into a potential offence for handling stolen goods,” said police.

There were three male and five female miniature wire-haired dachshunds stolen from the kennels in Burton Road, Acresford, in the targeted raid six months ago.

The three male dogs and one female have now been recovered.

Apart from Mrs Tomsett’s pets, the other two dogs found, which belong to the kennel owners, have been recovered in Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Today Derbyshire Police said after Rummy was seized in Market Harborough: “This is the fourth dog to be located after the burglary in Burton Road, Acresford, on 10 February this year.

“Further enquiries are now being undertaken by Leicestershire officers as to the circumstances of how the dog ended up in Market Harborough."

Anyone with any information about the four outstanding dogs is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*084142:

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs