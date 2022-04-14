People living in Harborough retirement complex plant tree to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
People living at a retirement complex in Market Harborough have planted a tree to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Residents and staff at Tebbutt Lodge on Clarence Street planted a bird cherry sapling in the development’s communal gardens.
The event went ahead as part of the “Queen’s Green Canopy” initiative – set up to commemorate the sovereign’s 70th anniversary of acceding to the throne.
Bernadette Hennelly, regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Tebbutt Lodge.
“We would like to say a big thank you to our apartment owners who took part.
“There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year,” added Bernadette.
“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”