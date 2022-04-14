People living in Harborough retirement complex plant tree to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Residents and staff at Tebbutt Lodge on Clarence Street planted a bird cherry sapling in the development’s communal gardens.

The event went ahead as part of the “Queen’s Green Canopy” initiative – set up to commemorate the sovereign’s 70th anniversary of acceding to the throne.

Bernadette Hennelly, regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Tebbutt Lodge.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our apartment owners who took part.

“There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year,” added Bernadette.