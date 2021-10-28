People in Harborough urged to behave responsibly and respect their neighbours as they celebrate Halloween

Police, fire and council chiefs are urging people in Harborough to behave responsibly and respect their neighbours as they celebrate Halloween on Sunday (October 31).

The appeal has been jointly issued by Leicestershire Police as the force sees a surge of 999 calls around Halloween.

The force is often flooded with over 600 emergency calls and 1,500 non-emergency calls in a 24-hour period over Halloween.

Supt Steve Durrant, who leads the police’s Contact Management Department, said: “We know that for many Halloween is a fun celebration, but we don’t want the actions of some to cause unnecessary alarm to others.

“We would ask anyone trick or treating to respect people’s wishes and only go where they are welcome.

“While some actions may appear harmless, they can cause distress.” He added: “We ask that they don’t play tricks on people that cause them to report it to the police.

“The force has a poster available to download for those who wish to say a polite ‘No thanks’ message to any trick or treaters on their door or window and we would ask that this is respected by everyone.

“We would also ask that people only call 999 in an emergency as inappropriate use can impact on our ability to help those at greatest risk of harm.

“Non-emergency incidents can be reported by calling 101.”

Leicestershire Police Control Room deals with non-emergency reports of crime and anti-social behaviour in the same way whether you report it online or call 101.

To report online go to www.leics.police.uk and choose the Report button on our home page.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for community safety, said: “Halloween is a fun time of year and we want people to enjoy the celebrations.

“This year we’re not only asking people to respect the decision of those who don’t want to take part, but to also be mindful about what you can do to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while taking part and enjoying the festivities.”

Nick Stanborough, station manager at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Whether you’re celebrating at home or out and about this year, we urge everyone to follow our Celebrate Safety tips.

“Keep a watchful eye on candles - keeping them out of reach from pets and children and away from decorations.

“Consider using battery-powered candles instead, as they’re much safer.

“Be careful with Halloween costumes as some can be highly flammable – make sure you keep away from open flames such as candles and lit pumpkins.