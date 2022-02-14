People in Harborough have still got time to get involved on plans to support local communities as we begin to emerge from the Covid pandemic

People in Harborough have still got time to get involved in and comment on plans to support local communities as we begin to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Leicestershire County Council is seeking views on its Communities Approach.

The long-term strategy looks at how the authority will work with communities to achieve the best for everyone who lives, works or invests in the county.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the adaptability, resilience and togetherness of people in the county’s towns, villages and community groups,” said the county council.

“But it has also put greater pressure on the council’s finances meaning that it continues to look at how it can best support residents and communities in the future.”

You can complete a short survey here until this Friday (February 18): https://www.menti.com/8zs8qd1juz/0The council’s new Communities Approach aims to build up collaboration and community involvement that already existed but were highlighted by the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

The council is proposing an ‘asset-based approach’.

Councillors aim to “champion people’s strengths, skills, talents and abilities as well as looking at how best to make use of facilities such as parks and buildings”.

The blueprint sets out how that could be achieved over the next four years up to 2026.

Cllr Pam Posnett, the county council’s cabinet lead member for communities, said: “The pandemic has taught us a lot and shown how people in our communities are resilient and have been able to join together but without being told how do it or feeling they need to ask the council’s permission.

“Every community has a tremendous supply of assets including people, skills, land and buildings and networks that can be used to build the community and solve the challenges that require a shared commitment and a willingness to come together,” she said.

“We have set out the council’s ideas for it to be a catalyst in helping communities help themselves while we provide the support for them to do that.

“We have already had some great responses to our survey and there is still time for people let us know what they think of our ideas.”