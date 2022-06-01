Big-hearted people in Harborough have already put up about 120 Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

Big-hearted people in Harborough have already put up about 120 Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

That’s the most of any of the districts in Leicestershire.

And that number is expected to top 200 over the next few months as the Government’s Sponsor a Refugee scheme continues to grow.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, has praised families for giving a home to traumatised people fleeing the brutal Russian war in their Ukrainian homeland.

“In the week which sees residents and communities across Harborough district celebrate the unique and historic occasion that is the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, her lifelong dedication to being our monarch, brings into stark contrast the utter devastation, and casualties perpetrated on Ukraine and its people by President Putin's criminal invasion.

“A major consequence of this devastating war is that millions of Ukrainian residents have sought safe sanctuary in adjoining countries and now also in the UK,” said Cllr King.

“The UK Government has two schemes.

“The first is for family members of an existing family member who is resident in the UK and the second via the Sponsor a Refugee scheme.

“The response from citizens of the Harborough district has been truly magnificent, both in donations, and via offers to be a refugee host.

“This means that across Harborough residents are currently hosting the most number of Ukrainian guests at district level in Leicestershire, (about 120) with possibly over 200 expected in the fullness of time.”