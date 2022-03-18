People at retirement scheme in Harborough plant dozens of trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queens Jubilee tree planting at McCarthy Stone's Elizabeth Place development

People at a retirement scheme in Market Harborough have planted dozens of trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The special environmental event has been carried out by homeowners at Elizabeth Place Retirement Living Plus development off Rockingham Road.

Organised by the on-site Estates team, the trees were planted in the shared garden to back the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The project encourages planting trees to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation.

Estates manager Darren Yates said: “It’s great to see our homeowners and team at Elizabeth Place joining forces to plant 60 saplings to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It’s a great way to kick off our celebrations for the Jubilee and we look forward to watching the trees grow over the coming years,” said Darren.