'People are fed up by frequent disruptions caused by roadworks' says Harborough district councillor

People are fed up with the frequent disruption caused by roadworks in part of the Harborough district, a councillor has claimed.

Harborough district councillor Phil King has organised a meeting for local residents and road users in Gartree and Kibworth over the issue, and has invited council officers to attend and answer people’s questions.

Earlier this year, Councillor King said online that he shared residents’ frustration over why the “emergency” works, in Harborough Road, the A6 and Kibworth, had taken so long, and why the temporary traffic lights were still in place over the weekend and the next day, even though the work had finished.

Announcing the meeting, he said: “I’ve made it clear that whilst we all understand that repairs have to be made, local residents and road users are fed up with the frequency of disruptions, and time they are taking, not only on the A6, but also within the villages themselves. To that end, I’ve requested for senior officers to attend a residents meeting, so they can explain about, and answer your queries, on the different issues that they are dealing with re highways and roads in our area.”

He said that council representatives at the meeting will include the director of Leicestershire County Council highways department, the head of highways and transport technical, the commissioning head of highways, the head of highway and transport operations, the head of commercial and business support, and both the head of streetworks policy and the roadworks manager from Severn Trent Water.

He said the main areas to be covered included the recent Severn Trent roadworks, “what Leicestershire County Council can and can’t do”, the current approach in dealing with potholes/defects and general maintenance issues and development pressures in the area, “particularly in relation to the A6 corridor”. There will also be an overview of the “current development scenario from the highway authority perspective.”

The public meeting is to be held online on Tuesday, September 9, from 6.30-8pm. For more information, or a free ticket, find the event online at eventbrite, or click on the link on Cllr King’s Facebook page. Cllr King asks residents to submit any questions they may have to him prior to 6pm on Monday, September 8.