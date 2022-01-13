People across Harborough are being asked to share their views on a new strategy aimed at keeping them healthy.

People across Harborough are being asked to share their views on a new strategy aimed at keeping them healthy.

A public consultation is seeking feedback on the outcomes and priorities of Leicestershire’s next health and wellbeing blueprint.

Leicestershire Health and Wellbeing Board brings together organisations responsible for making decisions about health, wellbeing and care services in Leicestershire.

This includes Leicestershire County Council, the NHS, Healthwatch, the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner, police, district councils and other organisations with a responsibility for health and wellbeing.

The board plans how best to meet the needs of the local population and tackle health inequalities through a Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

The county council’s cabinet member for health councillor, Cllr Louise Richardson, said: “We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Leicestershire residents.

“Having the right support in place at the right time can have a positive impact on both the physical and mental health of residents.

“I would encourage everyone who may use the services, either as a professional or a service user, to share their views on the new strategy.”

This is the perfect chance for residents, professionals and organisations to give their views on the draft strategy and the priorities outlined for the next 10 years.