Pensioner taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Market Harborough
He is in his 80s
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
A pensioner was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Market Harborough.
The man, who is in his 80s, was hit in Clarence Street at around 5pm yesterday (Monday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was taken to hospital but is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
Leicestershire Police say enquiries are ongoing.