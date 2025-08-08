Parent hits out over Harborough nursery fee increase

Photo by Gautam Arora/ Unsplash

A parent has hit out amid claims fees have risen by a quarter at her daughter’s nursery in Harborough.

Mum Stephanie Treadway says she is disappointed and ‘difficult conversations’ would be needed after she was notified about a rise in nursery fees at Progress House Nursery by around 25 per cent.

The Northampton Road nursery was formerly independent before being taken over by nursery group Partou 18 months ago.

Stephanie, who has contacted the nursery on the matter, called it a ‘shocking financial decision’, driven by ‘commercial greed’.

She claims the daily fee she pays is set to increase from just under £60 to £75; a move she says puts Progress House ‘substantially above’ all other local nurseries for a day rate fee.

There has also been an increase of 18 per cent for the early drop off fee.

She said: “I’m honestly lost for words.

“Parents that are not eligible for funding continue to time and time again be exploited by the system and we are the ones that are being penalised by the families that are in receipt of it, yet we’re the ones that are paying for all the money to be ‘seen’ by the nursery.”

She acknowledged the nursery’s high standards and reputation – following an Ofsted ‘good’ rating earlier this year – but added there were other ‘fantastic childcare facilities’ charging ‘significantly less’.

She said: “We ‘re not afraid to make bold decisions to put the future of our child and family at the forefront of all of our decision making. This [...] will bring with it some very difficult conversations at home.”

The Mail has contacted Partou for comment.