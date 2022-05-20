Paint your own jubilee mug and explore Harborough’s rich royal history at museum event

The Jolly Jubilee Mug Decoration is going ahead for youngsters from 10.30am-12midday on Wednesday June 1 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

If so then Harborough Museum in Market Harborough is just the place for you.

Based at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street, the town centre attraction is powering into overdrive as it stages new events and exhibitions.

“What will you put on your mug to make sure you are royally ready? A corgi, the Union flag or a magnificent crown,” says the museum.

It’s a drop-in, first come, first served event with limited supplies – and it’s just £1.50 a child.

You can also enjoy a Cut and Create show – which is being staged until January 28, 2023.

The exhibition charts the history of home dressmaking.

“All clothing and its creation have a story.

“This exhibition looks at the often over-looked story of the home dressmaker and the equipment they used to make the job of creating the latest fashions more convenient and affordable to all,” says the museum.

“Would you like to share your memories of custom handmade garments made by yourself, a relative or a friend?

“Send us a picture of it being worn and a picture of the front cover of the pattern used, if you still have it.

“Please include the year it was finished and your name, if you are happy to provide it.

“We will add this to our Community Cut and Create digital display, which will be in the Special Exhibition Gallery, as part of the exhibition.”

You are being asked to e-mail your pictures to: [email protected]

And Harborough’s Royal Connections is going to be put on at the museum’s Heritage Gallery from Wednesday June 1 to Saturday September 3.

“Follow the trail linked to objects in our permanent displays - and see how King Christian VII of Denmark, Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth II have connections to Harborough.

“The museum and Jubilee trail are both free to all visitors and will be available during regular opening hours,” says the museum.