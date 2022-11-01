Paddleboard and canoe coach from Fleckney shortlisted for national award

Tony Kerr has been announced as a finalist for the 'Change a Life' Award by UK Coaching

A paddleboard and canoeing coach from Fleckney has been announced as a finalist for a national award.

Tony Kerr, who also teaches kayaking, has been shortlisted for the Change a Life Award by UK Coaching, which recognises coaches from across the country for their work transforming lives and communities.

The coach was selected for his dedication to trainees, ability to coach those with varying needs, for holding inclusive sessions and ensuring everyone involved feels comfortable and confident in the sport.

He said: “I am quite surprised and immensely proud I’ve been nominated for the Change a Life Award. I provide support and encouragement in a safe environment for children and adults who find it hard to learn, meet new people, challenge themselves or even leave the house sometimes.

“With patience, empathy and minor adaptations I believe anyone can benefit from the sports I coach. Sometimes the biggest challenge for someone is to reach out and ask for help and it always touches my heart when they ask me.

“I strongly believe that grassroot sports and physical activities in the local community is hugely important. Physical exercise, especially outdoors if possible, is vital for general fitness and mental health. Coaches play an important role in delivering sports safely and enjoyably.”

The awards are now in their 25th year with the finals set to be held on December 6.

UK Coaching chief executive Mark Gannon said: “We are delighted to announce our finalists for the 25th UK Coaching Awards. From over 350 nominations – a staggering amount – this year the bar has been raised once again, and while we are fully aware of the power of coaching, our brilliant coaching workforce continues to surprise us and change lives and communities.\

