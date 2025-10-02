Over £160,000 from housing developers will go towards community facilities in Harborough
Harborough District Council’s Cabinet Sub-Committee Grants approved the release of £163,563.86 from Section 106 funds at its meeting on September 24.
Fleckney Duckpond Players will receive £127,170.78 for new theatre equipment including a modular, movable stage, lighting installation, sound infrastructure, backdrop and curtains.
North Kilworth Parish Council will receive £35,393.08 for upgrades to the village playground including resurfacing, installation of two gates and three benches and creation of toddler and junior zones with new play equipment.
Chair of cabinet sub-committee grants and leader of Harborough District Council, Cllr Phil Knowles, said: “It is a great pleasure to see Section 106 funds being used for these two projects which will be of great benefit to their respective local communities."
Groups from areas with Section 106 funding are invited to discuss their projects with the team by emailing [email protected]