Over 150 new ideas put forward on how to enhance and improve Harborough

Residents have put forward over 150 new ideas on how to enhance and improve Market Harborough in a special consultation.

The Harborough Town Hub is working towards creating a neighbourhood plan for Market Harborough.

They had a stall at the Arts and Crafts Fair in The Square on Saturday April 30 giving people the chance to give their views about Market Harborough.

Residents said they liked the fact that Market Harborough is a market town with a vibrant high street – and boasting a rich range of traders and interesting independent shops.

They also love the town’s parks and flowers displays, appreciate the great sense of community and hailed its “friendly” residents.

The two issues of greatest concern were growing traffic congestion in the town and critical infrastructure – such as roads, schools and GPs - to support new housing developments.

“People were also concerned about the environment and sustainability, asking for more EV charging points, better designed and safer cycle routes, more tree planting, and to address flood risk,” said Harborough District Council.

“The Hub will be using the information collected to direct further consultations with the community and to assist the new Neighbourhood Planning Engagement Officer for Market Harborough that is being funded with a grant from the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities.”