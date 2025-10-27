Over 100 Union flags in town and WWII jeep covered in hundreds of knitted poppies: Poppy Appeal launches in Harborough
The Royal British Legion has launched the appeal in town, which is once again expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds.
A collection stall is set up in the Market Hall for the next two weeks, and street collections are also underway across the town.
Among those collecting are Johanna Toombs-Swannack and her husband Kevin, from Market Harborough, who have knitted 308 poppies onto their World War Two jeep.
The Union flags that will go above the town's businesses is an initiative by Harborough District Council, designed to show respect and honour the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.
Stewart Harrison, chairman of the town’s Royal British Legion, said the generosity of the Harborough public always shines through and it is what keeps them motivated every year.