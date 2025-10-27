Over 100 Union flags in town and WWII jeep covered in hundreds of knitted poppies: Poppy Appeal launches in Harborough

A World War Two jeep covered in more than 300 knitted poppies and over 100 Union flags above shops and businesses will be just some of the visual reminders for this year's Poppy Appeal in Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal British Legion has launched the appeal in town, which is once again expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds.

A collection stall is set up in the Market Hall for the next two weeks, and street collections are also underway across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those collecting are Johanna Toombs-Swannack and her husband Kevin, from Market Harborough, who have knitted 308 poppies onto their World War Two jeep.

Johanna Toombs-Swannack and her husband Kevin, from Market Harborough, who have knitted 308 poppies onto their World War Two jeep.

The Union flags that will go above the town's businesses is an initiative by Harborough District Council, designed to show respect and honour the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.

Stewart Harrison, chairman of the town’s Royal British Legion, said the generosity of the Harborough public always shines through and it is what keeps them motivated every year.