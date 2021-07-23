Outpouring of love and tributes for Harborough's much-loved former cafe owner Terry Blakesley

Terry Blakesley sadly passed away after a short illness on July 15.

The family of a popular Harborough man who recently died said they have been 'totally overwhelmed and comforted' by the messages of support they have received.

Terry Blakesley sadly passed away on July 15 at the age of 77 after a short illness.

His family said that the love and respect shown to him from the Harborough community shows just how many lives he touched.

Terry Blakesley sadly passed away after a short illness on July 15.

Terry owned numerous cafes since the 1960s including Cafe Irene, Terry’s Bar, The Cadenza and the Market Cafe (old and new).

It was at Terry's Bar in the 1960s where most people will remember him. The bar became a very popular venue and was the first place in town to have a jukebox and pinball machine.

Terry also worked at the Post Office and most recently in Waitrose, where his colleagues affectionately knew him as 'the grandad of Waitrose'.

His family said: "As a family we have been totally overwhelmed and comforted and proud of the love and respect shown to my dad and acknowledgement of what a kind, happy, funny, generous, positive and sociable man he truly was and how many lives he touched.

"Over the last few years he has absolutely loved his time working in Waitrose and again has been loved and respected by everyone he has got to know there.

"Being a part of Harborough history for many many years as children we were always aware he seemed to know absolutely everyone.

"He will never be forgotten and loved always."