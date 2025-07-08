Outgoing headteacher reflects on her time at Clipston Primary School

Head teacher Emma Clipston says she will miss the children most of all.

Clipston Primary School’s long-standing headteacher is set to retire after more than three decades.

Emma Mercer arrived at the school 33 years ago as a newly qualified teacher.

She taught in reception class for nearly 15 years before becoming headteacher in 2007.

She married her husband Raoul at the village church, an event attended by the school children who were also involved in designing the wedding invitations and singing during the ceremony.

Emma says she will miss working in the historic 17th century building.

Back in the early 90s, typewriters and Banda machines were the height of technology.

Computers were enormous and the internet had only just been invented.

She reflected on the early days of her teaching career: “We still used faxes to send messages - there was no email or mobile phones! We had a huge television on a trolley that was wheeled between classrooms, and we’d record educational programmes ourselves at home on video or cassette tapes. They were broadcast during the night, so we’d use a timer.

“I remember during a special Mother’s Day celebration once, we’d recorded music to sing along to, but when we pressed ‘play’ we hadn’t fast-forwarded far enough and it announced the Shipping Forecast instead!

“New developments in education come and go, children are still children - and they are at the heart of everything we do at Clipston.”

As well as the seasonal events, from Harvest Festival to Christmas Nativity and the Summer Fete, she says she will miss the children ‘most of all’.

She added: “We’ve now got the children of children I taught many years ago either already at or joining the school – lots of families have been at Clipston for generations.”

To celebrate her retirement, several special events have taken place this term, including a school trip to London to see The Lion King.

She said: “Lots of happy memories were made that day, which is what school should be about, really.”

Emma is looking forward to travelling during her retirement and spending time with her grown up children Alice, Ruth and Imogen.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to have been part of such a happy and successful school for all these years. I am very lucky to have spent my entire career at Clipston, and I am taking lots of happy memories with me.”