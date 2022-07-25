Outdoors venture supporting historic churches across Harborough is poised to top the £1.2 million mark when it goes ahead this autumn

The Ride+Stride event visits churches like All Saints in Somerby (pictured)

A spectacular outdoors venture supporting historic churches and chapels across Harborough is poised to top an incredible £1.2 million when it goes ahead this autumn.

The highly-successful Leicestershire Ride+Stride event has already generated an astonishing £1,173,000 to back traditional places of worship since it was launched 32 years ago.

The national scheme is now gearing up to be staged again in Harborough and throughout the county on Saturday September 10.

And it’s being sponsored by Market Harborough-based property firm Andrew Granger & Co Ltd for the ninth year in a row.

The popular initiative will be raising crucial funds to help bankroll vital repairs and improvements to treasured local churches and chapels.

Participants are encouraged to visit as many churches taking part in the project as possible during the open day and get sponsored for doing so.

It’s entirely up to you how you travel from church to church.

Cyclists, walkers, runners, joggers, horse-riders and motor scooter drivers have all hit the open road to take part over the years.

All cash raised is split equally between the churches nominated by participants and Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

The Trust hands out grants to historic churches and chapels for repairs and community facilities.

The organisation is currently celebrating being one of 70 bodies awarded a Platinum Jubilee Community and Business Award by Mike Kapur, the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

The coveted accolade also recognises the support given to hundreds of volunteers who assume the responsibility of caring for these critical parts of the local heritage.

Janet Arthur, Chair of Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust, said: “We’re deeply honoured to have been awarded a Platinum Jubilee Award - and we are also extremely grateful for Andrew Granger & Co’s support of Ride+Stride for a ninth consecutive year.

“Since the event started in Leicestershire in 1990, Ride+Stride has raised over £1,173,000 and this year’s Ride+Stride will likely take that figure over £1,200,000 – an amazing sum which has done a huge amount of good,” said Janet.

“Last year’s event will enable us to award £35,000 worth of grants this year and we look forward to welcoming lots of participants this year to ensure the continued success of the event.”

Rupert Harrison, Director and Head of Rural for Andrew Granger & Co Ltd, said: “We pride ourselves on being an independent local property firm and it’s very important to us a company to support our local communities.

“We particularly like to sponsor Leicestershire Ride+Stride because the fun, family event raises vital financial support so that Leicestershire’s churches and chapels continue to be enjoyed for years to come.”

With over 300 churches backing the venture across Harborough and Leicestershire it’s the perfect opportunity for visitors to take in as many as they like during the open day.

Further information can be found at www.lhct.org.uk/ride-and-stride/ or by emailing [email protected]

Sponsorship forms are available from each church.