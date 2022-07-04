Outdoor exercise equipment unveiled at Harborough district village

Centre, Arthur Eastmond opens the new zip wire.

Men, women and children in Great Easton, near Market Harborough, will have the time of their lives after they’ve just secured outdoor exercise equipment, a shelter to meet your friends and even a thrill-a-minute zip-wire.

Villager Bob Mitchell gave the parish council a nudge following an in-depth residents’ study on amenities.

The council was handed a £32,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation – and has chipped in £4,500 as well.

Centre, Teresha Chapman cuts the ribbon to open the new facilities.

The FCC Communities Foundation were approached after funding children’s play equipment in the village in 2010.

Wicksteed Leisure Limited were selected as suppliers after a tender process.

Great Easton’s new attraction was unveiled on Saturday (July 2) as Harborough district councillor Michael Rickman and hardy villagers braved torrential rain.

And it was only right that village stalwart Teresa Chapman did the honours and cut the ribbon after she helped to fire up and power through the whole ambitious scheme.

Front, District Councillor Michael Rickman tries out the keep fit equipment at Great Easton recreation ground.