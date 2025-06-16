‘Our future is at risk’ – Harborough youth groups’ plea after loss of long-standing venue

The groups have been told to vacate the hall with immediate effect.

Local youth groups in Market Harborough have been left homeless after the loss of their long-standing venue at St Dionysius Community Hall.

Groups and charities who call the hall home, including the Brownies and the 60-strong group of local Sea Cadets, have been told that they must vacate immediately.

The groups are now putting out a plea to the community in hopes they can secure a venue.

While the sea cadets have managed to make temporary arrangements, leaders say it’s not suitable in the long term for the unit, which comprises around 60 cadets aged 9–17 and over 20 adult volunteers. The group relies on the space for twice-weekly training and community engagement.

“We’ve built something special here in Harborough—a place where young people grow in confidence, learn skills for life, and form friendships that last,” said the unit’s Officer-in-Charge, PO (SCC) Anna Harbidge. “Losing our home so suddenly has been a real blow, but we’re determined to keep going. We just need somewhere to drop anchor.”

Ideally, the group would need a large indoor space, smaller classrooms, secure storage, and an outdoor area. As a charity, low-cost options are essential, and the unit is open to sharing space with another organisation.

Jonnie Davis, chair of trustees, added: “We’re proud to have grown into one of the area’s largest and most successful cadet units. But without a venue, our future is at risk—and we’re appealing to our community to help us find a safe, suitable place to continue our work.”

Meanwhile, the Brownies have been forced to hold their last two meetings outside.

A spokesperson added: “We need to find a hall to fit our 20 brownies for activities and games. We’ve had to empty our three big cupboards that are full of craft items and equipment. We have been asking for more info for months as there were rumours it may close but we were always told we would be given plenty of notice.”

A spokesperson for the Leicester Diocesan Board of Education explained: “It has recently come to light that St Dionysius Hall is held on educational trusts having formerly been a church school. The Leicester Diocesan Board of Education (LDBE) has a statutory duty to seek an Order from the Secretary of State to ensure that the value of the site can be applied for the benefit of education in the Diocese.

“As part of this process, a formal consultation was held by the Secretary of State for Education and all local parties were invited to contribute their views. The Secretary of State has yet to decide whether to issue an Order.

“Consequently, the hall remains under the ownership and management of its trustees and has not transferred to LDBE. The LDBE is therefore not in a position to make any decisions about the use of the hall.

“Earlier in the year, with an imminent expected outcome of the Order, the trustees served two months’ notice on those groups that use the hall, including the local Brownies and Sea Cadets, who both negotiated to stay longer on the understanding they would leave when necessary, and with short notice.

“Given that the hall now requires considerable and immediate investment to maintain safety, the trustees have offered the Brownies and Sea Cadets the use of St Dionysius Church building.”