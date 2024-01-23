Otters are a regular sight in Harborough.

Police are investigating after an otter died from a snare wound despite a Harborough man’s attempt to rescue it.

Simon Rogers spotted the otter running across Rectory Lane in Little Bowden while driving on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knowing the sight of an otter away from water to be unusual, he stopped the car to investigate.

The wound was too deep for the otter to be saved.

He told the Mail: “I grew up on farm and we had otters there so it’s not regular to see them running across the road in the day. I could see as it running, it had something around waist but at the time, I didn’t know severity of what it was.”

The electrician was able to coax the otter into an alleyway, and threw his jacket over it to keep it contained, before calling the Leicester Wildlife Hospital in Kibworth.

It was only when the wildlife team arrived and got the otter into a crate that Simon realised it was a snare attached to the mammal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I could see the otter had chewed through the steel cable with snare still latched onto it, don’t know how long it had been like that but it smelt like it had a bad infection.

“Animals have a good ability to get on with things when they are injured, it evolves to its pain, it’s the mindset that there’s no one else to help.

“It’s a shame; otters are a national treasure, especially in Little Bowden and Harborough where everyone goes out to see them and take pictures and videos.”

The team decided to euthanise the otter since the wire had cut deep into its intestines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon added: “I feel bad for trapping it but the wildlife vets said it had cut into its insides.

“As someone who has tried to save birds and rescue other wildlife in the past, I know sometimes it is better to put it down humanely.”

Leicestershire Police is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 24*39510.”

While snares are technically legal in England, their use is subject to lawful restrictions. This includes the trapping of wildlife not classed as ‘target animals’, including otters which are a protected species.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon added: “It’s such an irresponsible thing to do; a snare is a snare, it doesn’t govern what goes in it and it’s down to the person who uses it.

“On our farm, we let wildlife do its thing. It was here long before us and people say it’s something they put up with but it’s wildlife that has to put up with us.

“I don’t know where the other otters were, but I know they’re pack animals and they spend a lot of time playing and grooming. But at least because of the time of year, there won’t be a litter in need of its mum somewhere.”