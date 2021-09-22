Organisers behind the Harborough at War spectacular hand donate money to Market Harborough’s Air Training Corp

By Red Williams
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 12:55 pm
Michael and Steve Crook of Harborough at War during the presentation of £400 to Flt/Lt Mark Cheetham of 1084 ATC Squadron in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The organisers behind the highly-successful Harborough at War spectacular have given Market Harborough’s Air Training Corps a big shot in the arm.

Michael and Steve Crook handed over £400 to Flt/Lt Mark Cheetham of the town’s popular 1084 ATC Squadron.

The two brothers said they wanted to say a huge thank you to the ATC unit after cadets volunteered to help out at the two-day Harborough at War show last month.

You can find out more about 1084 Squadron here: https://www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/find-a-squadron/central-east/south-east-midlands-wing-hq/1084-market-harborough/And you can read our story about the Harborough at War event here: https://www.harboroughmail.co.uk/news/people/market-harborough-turns-the-clock-back-80-years-in-huge-ww2-event-3340359