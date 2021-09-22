Organisers behind the Harborough at War spectacular hand donate money to Market Harborough’s Air Training Corp
The organisers behind the highly-successful Harborough at War spectacular have given Market Harborough’s Air Training Corps a big shot in the arm.
Michael and Steve Crook handed over £400 to Flt/Lt Mark Cheetham of the town’s popular 1084 ATC Squadron.
The two brothers said they wanted to say a huge thank you to the ATC unit after cadets volunteered to help out at the two-day Harborough at War show last month.
