Organisations supporting domestic abuse and sexual violence victims in Harborough urged to apply for extra funding

Organisations supporting domestic abuse and sexual violence victims in Harborough and across the county are being urged to apply for vital extra funding to expand their work.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is inviting providers to bid for extra Ministry of Justice (MoJ) cash worth almost £20 million nationally to enhance services.

The MoJ has announced multi-year funding for PCCs between now and 2024-25 to step up the help they offer victims and survivors.

The Government wants to boost the number of Independent Sexual Violence Advisers (ISVAs) and Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) by 1,000 by the end of 2024/25.

Mr Matthews is calling on providers to act now as he prepares to return a detailed needs assessment to the MoJ to secure Leicestershire its slice of the cash cake.

"Survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence are among the most vulnerable members of our communities and deserve the best help possible.

"Our support workers work tirelessly to ensure the needs of survivors are met with ample practical and emotional help to fully recover from their experiences,” said Mr Matthews.

“The pandemic has magnified abuse on many levels and encouraged a great number of victims to seek help for the first time - it is imperative we are there for them when they reach out to us.

"Every penny invested in our support services has the potential to change lives and make a difference.

“I would urge providers of domestic abuse and sexual violence services to take up this opportunity to secure extra financial help to meet the needs of victims and survivors here in future."

Independent Sexual Violence Advisers provide specialist support to victims and survivors of sexual violence.

They work with people who have suffered rape and sexual assault, regardless of whether they have alerted police.

Providers do not have to be registered as a charity or social enterprise to be eligible for the funding.

But they have to provide support services which help victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse cope with the impact of crime and support their recovery.