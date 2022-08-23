Open weekend to celebrate Women's World Gliding Championships in Harborough was a soaring success
The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth has been transformed for 14 competition days
The eyes of the gliding world are currently on Harborough as the Women's World Gliding Championship is held in the town.
The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth has been transformed for 14 competition days until August 27 to reveal the world champion.
There are 12 international teams including the UK, Argentina and Ukraine taking part.
And to celebrate the event a family fun weekend was held which saw residents descend on the airfield to see how the competition works.
Along with watching competitors – who race around courses of up to 500km at speeds up to 130kph, all with no engine – visitors also enjoyed activities and finding out more about the sport at the event.
It included watching the gliders launch, hangar visits, live aircraft tracking, glider stimulators, a full size aircraft along with stalls, music, food stands and a sustainability area.