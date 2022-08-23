News you can trust since 1854

Open weekend to celebrate Women's World Gliding Championships in Harborough was a soaring success

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth has been transformed for 14 competition days

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:26 pm
Gliding into action during the Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre open day.
The eyes of the gliding world are currently on Harborough as the Women's World Gliding Championship is held in the town.

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth has been transformed for 14 competition days until August 27 to reveal the world champion.

There are 12 international teams including the UK, Argentina and Ukraine taking part.

Bertie Blagburn aged eleven in a gliding simulator.

And to celebrate the event a family fun weekend was held which saw residents descend on the airfield to see how the competition works.

Along with watching competitors – who race around courses of up to 500km at speeds up to 130kph, all with no engine – visitors also enjoyed activities and finding out more about the sport at the event.

It included watching the gliders launch, hangar visits, live aircraft tracking, glider stimulators, a full size aircraft along with stalls, music, food stands and a sustainability area.

Connie Smith 9, Kyle Smith 6 and Braiden Harvey 10 during the Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre open day.
Mike Groves and Ed Jones of Sky Launch with British Director of Gliding Association Rebecca Bryan and Mollie and Stacy Smith.
