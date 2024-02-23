Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a surprise to them, two Rotarians have each been awarded one of the highest honours for a Rotarian.

Brian Smith and Ian Clarkson were presented with a Paul Harris Fellow award, by the Rotary Club of Market Harborough, at a dinner when the Rotary Club celebrated its 66th Charter anniversary, held at Market Harborough Golf Club.

The awards were presented by Rotary District Governor David Kendrick.

Rotarian Rennie Quinn gave the address in recognition of Brian Smith's contribution to Rotary and the community over many years. Brian has been a Rotarian for 15 years and served as treasurer of the Rotary Club for 12 years. He has been a stalwart of the club at all major events, such as the annual SwiMarathon and street collections, and regular club meetings, usually managing payments, in his friendly, genial and effective way.

Rotarian Chris Davies spoke about Ian Clarkson’s contribution to rotary activities, since joining in 2007. His main interests have been in international activities by the club. These include international exchange visits with other Rotarians around the world, as well as co-ordinating fundraising and information for projects with a school in Tanzania. Ian, too, has been active in the club’s SwiMarathon event, and other community services. He has also been a long time volunteer at The Learning Zone, an educational resource to teach primary schools about personal safety; and served as a magistrate for many years.

Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International in America and a fellowship named after him is awarded only to Rotarians who have upheld the principles of Rotary in practical, committed activities, as deemed by their fellow club members.

The main speaker at the dinner was local Great British Bake Off winner, Frances Quinn, talking about her experiences on the TV programme. She gave a very entertaining talk, from reminiscing about living in Market Harborough at the family bookshop, Quinn’s, to working at Joules, and then baking success and television fame.