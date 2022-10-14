One in six working-age families in Harborough are set to lose out if benefits do not rise with inflation

One in six working-age families in Harborough are set to lose out if the Government increases benefits at the same rate as wages, rather than inflation, new analysis shows.

On October 31, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to set out a plan to fund the tax cuts announced in his controversial September mini-budget.

It will include a decision on whether benefits will be increased by the same rate as wages – which at the current rate of 5.4% would amount to a real-terms cut – or prices, which soared almost 10% in the year to August.

New analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity reveals that an estimated 17% of working-age families receiving means-tested support in Harborough – 6,784 households – will be impacted if benefits were only to rise in line with wages.