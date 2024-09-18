World champion swimmer Mark Foster competed at five Olympic Games.

Olympians Mark Foster and Lauren Henry will be the star guests at an open day at Lutterworth Leisure Centre.

The Family Open Day will take place on Saturday, September 28 (10am-4pm) to celebrate the completion of a huge refurbishment.

Swimmer Mark Foster, a six-times world champion and two-times Commonwealth champion who competed at five Olympic Games, was a key part of the BBC’s presenting team at Paris 2024.

Leicester Rowing Club’s Lauren Henry, also a former pupil at Gilmorton Chandler Primary near Lutterworth, won gold in the women’s quadruple sculls in Paris, adding to her European and World Championship golds of the previous 12 months.

Mark and Lauren will be part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and will support on swim and dry side activities during the day, including gym challenges using the new fitness equipment.

There will be opportunities for people to get autographs and selfies with both athletes.

A raft of free activities will be taking place including family swimming and pool inflatable sessions, a gym session with a live DJ, face painting, stalls and group exercise classes.

General manager Lewis Humphreys said: “We are so excited to host this open day and believe the huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate with the whole community.

“We want to show as many people as possible the superb facility on their doorstep, which has something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability. We would encourage people to book activities as soon as possible, to secure their place on the day.”

Cllr Jo Asher, Harborough District Council’s Portfolio lead for Leisure, said: “I’m really looking forward to attending the open day at the refurbished Lutterworth Leisure Centre and joining the community for this exciting family-friendly event.

“We’re fully invested in creating opportunities for people of all ages and levels of fitness to become and stay active to support positive mental and physical health. These welcome upgrades, brand new equipment, and additional facilities at Lutterworth will really deliver tangible benefits for all.”

Activities are bookable via the Everyone Active app or alternatively, people can call the centre on 01455 200800.