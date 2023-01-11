Ofsted inspectors praise Robert Smyth Academy in Harborough after recent inspection

Robert Smyth Academy

Staff and students at Robert Smyth Academy are celebrating after the school was rated ‘Good’ by inspectors.

An inspection by Ofsted was held in November, with inspectors praising the school’s pastoral support, happy students and good behaviour.

The report also says: “Teachers have good subject knowledge. This helps pupils learn well, including students in the sixth form. Teachers break down new information and present it clearly in ways that pupils understand. They provide pupils with regular opportunities to memorise important learning before moving on.”

It also said: “Pupils feel safe. They know that they have someone to talk to if they are worried and staff who will support them.”

Inspectors said improvements could be made in a small number of subjects where ‘curriculum thinking is not as advanced’ or thinking as ‘fully advanced’.

Head teacher Dan Cleary said he was ‘delighted’ and the outcome which followed the school’s best ever exam results.

He told the Mail: “This is a reflection of the everyday experience of life in our school. We employ truly dedicated, hardworking people and they are the magic ingredient that has created such a strong culture of achievement and inclusion.

“Ofsted inspectors were delighted to have so many positive conversations with students during their two days here and I felt very proud of the way that our students proactively sought out inspectors to share their view of school life.

“This report is fantastic recognition and something that our community can look upon with real pride.”

The governing body was equally as impressed.

A spokesman said: “As a board of governors, we are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection, the inspectors were able to see and report that the staff, students and the wider community are all working together to make the everyday experience within the academy an exciting and inspirational one.