Official launch party to celebrate new bike shop in the north of the Harborough district

The new Giant bike shop in Tugby

A new cycling shop is set to officially open in Tugby with a launch party.

Giant opened on the edge of the village earlier this year, next to Cafe Ventoux. But next weekend (18 and 19 May) it will mark its official launch, with a party being held across both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says visitors can expect demonstrations, special offers, goodie bags, competitions, ride-outs, food, and music. There will also be workshops for children’s cycling skills.

Store Manager Ady Turner said: “Our store is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to support cyclists of all levels in enjoying their passion for cycling. Since opening on March 19, we have enjoyed welcoming customers through our doors, and we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with our growing community.”

Ride outs from the store will take place at 11am and 1pm on Sunday, with a 22 or 12 mile road loop.