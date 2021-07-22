Number of unemployed people in Harborough drops for the third month in a row

Some 1,665 people in the Harborough area are out of work and claiming benefits – a fall of 135 compared to June, new figures show.

The number of unemployed people in Harborough has dropped for the third month on the spin.

Some 1,665 people are out of work and claiming benefits – a fall of 135 compared to June, new figures show.

They make up 3.1 per cent of Harborough’s working population.