Number of unemployed people in Harborough drops for the third month in a row
New figures have been released as the local economy reopens following Covid restrictions
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:40 pm
The number of unemployed people in Harborough has dropped for the third month on the spin.
Some 1,665 people are out of work and claiming benefits – a fall of 135 compared to June, new figures show.
They make up 3.1 per cent of Harborough’s working population.
And 470 fewer people in the district are out of work now than there were in July last year.