Northern and Rare Soul night in Harborough will raise money for charity

Do you fancy having a fantastic time at a regular Northern and Rare Soul night in Market Harborough – and boosting a vital charity at the same time?

Then a spectacular new feast of top tunes and sounds being staged every other month at the town’s Conservative Club on Fairfield Road could be just down your street.

Charity campaigner and music lover Jason Lockwood is putting on the first night on Saturday September 11.

It will be held from 8pm – 12 midnight and tickets are £7.50 in advance or £8 on the door.

All of the money generated by ticket sales will go straight to Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We're able to do this as the Conservative club are generously letting us use the function room free of charge.

“Between the DJs we're providing all the kit and, of course, our time and record collections free too,” said Jason, of Market Harborough.

“The DJs are all local (ish).

“Kev Such is well known around here having run the brilliant 'Cream Cracker' Soul night at Rothwell for many years, he lives in Kettering.

“Mick Ball lives in Lubenham up the road – and Dean Rushden and myself in Market Harborough.”