Northamptonshire pub named best in East Midlands at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington has picked up two awards at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025, making it one of the UK’s top hospitality destinations.

Organised in conjunction with Pub & Bar magazine, the National Pub & Bar Awards showcases the UK’s finest pubs and bars, each year crowning the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As well as ‘The Tolly’ being named the being best in the East Midlands, they bagged The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award given by the main sponsor.

Flo Pearce, Co-Owner at The Tollemache Arms said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to have claimed the county and regional title for the third year on the trot at the National Pub and Bar awards. Then to win the Great taste award for our chefs incredible work in the kitchen was the icing on the cake.

Co-owners Flo Pearce and Joe Buckley of the Tollemache Arms in Harrington winners of the best pub/bar in the East Midlands at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 /S.L.Kearsley

“Our team work their socks off day in and day out to and we are thrilled they get the recognition they deserve from winning these prestigious awards. We all love what we do so much and we hope to keep making customers happy and creating a space where people feel welcome and at home.”

A total of 13 regional winners were announced last night (Tuesday, June 24) in London, with The Bull in Charlbury Oxfordshire taking home the top honour.

In September 2024, The Tolly was named the Great British Pub of the Year at the Great British Pub Awards, adding to their Best Country Pub title.

The Tollemache Arms Harrington - winners of Tyrrell's Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award at the National Pub & Bar Awards/S.L.Kearsley

Co-owners Flo Pearce and Joe Buckley lifted the prestigious Licensee of the Year Award trophy in 2023 given by The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

All of the 2025 National Pub & Bar Awards winners, including county and regional, can be found at nationalpubandbarawards.co.uk.

