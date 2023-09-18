North Kilworth U15 boys

A Lutterworth opticians has backed a local football club by sponsoring one of its teams.

AFC North Kilworth team Hawks U15 boys have received a new home and away kit sponsored by Specsavers in the town.

The team was promoted during the first half of last season, eventually finishing mid-table competing in the Leicester and District Sunday Junior League.

The club says it tries to provide children with the opportunity to get fit, have fun, build friendships and experience the importance of teamwork.

Chairman of youth development at the club, Lee Jones, said: “We are so appreciative of Specsavers sponsoring the U15s. Since they came onboard at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season as part of the youth development, the boys have gone above and beyond, maintaining their place in the league each year.

“The team’s coaches, Anthony Taylor, Darren Bassett, Iain Stirland, and Gary Spinner are all so committed to their roles and all of us are looking forward to seeing the team make their new season debut in their new kit.”

Store director Abhijit Roy added: “As a local business, we want to support our community and local people as much as possible. It’s great to be in a position to sponsor the Hawks team and help a grassroot team flourish.