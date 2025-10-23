A map showing the proposed new structure for local Government across Leicestershire under the North, City, South plan

A draft north, city, south plan setting out a vision for local Government reorganisation has been published.

The plan, which was published on Monday October 20, proposes three unitary authorities, which would each deliver all council services.

The authorities would cover North Leicestershire and Rutland, South Leicestershire, which would include Market Harborough, and Leicester City, with each having a population of around 400,000 residents.

The plan says the new structure would save more than £44 million per year, hold a Mayoral election in 2027 and retain Leicester’s current city boundary.

Last month Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles joined colleagues in opposing any expansion of Leicester’s borders.

The new plan was developed jointly by Leicestershire’s district and borough councils and Rutland County Council, who submitted an interim version to the Government in March.

Each authority will now consider this more detailed draft, and further amendments are set to be made prior to the Government’s final proposal deadline of November 28.

The plan, which has the tagline big enough to deliver, close enough to respond, is described as ‘a bold vision to reset, reimagine and reinvigorate local Government’.

According to the North, City, South summary document economic modelling shows the three unitary council approach would deliver significant growth, through supporting the creation of 219,000 jobs by 2050 and generating £8 billion for the public purse.

Under the proposals, there would be 196 unitary councillors across the three authorities, reduced from the current 384 across ten councils, including 70 in South Leicestershire, at a ratio of 4,152 electors per councillor.

More than 6,400 people shared their views in an engagement exercise earlier in the year, with 56 per cent backing the idea of creating three unitary councils, and 61 per cent agreeing with the proposed north, city, south boundaries.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders of the North, City, South councils councillor Pip Allnatt said: "The North, City, South plan has been developed by the eight partner councils, representing a wide range of political views and demonstrating a strong commitment to collaboration for the good of our communities.

"This draft has now been published to be considered by our fellow councillors. We're also sharing it with communities, businesses and stakeholders who have helped shaped its development.

"Should it be approved, the final proposal will be made to Government in November.

"North, City, South makes a strong case to deliver devolution alongside local government reorganisation.

"This will unlock investment, create jobs, and boost prosperity. The approach reflects feedback from businesses and stakeholders who support these ambitions.

"It also outlines a once-in-a-generation chance to shift from treating symptoms to tackling root causes, getting support to people earlier.

"Local government isn't broken, but the Government says change is needed and the North, City, South plan offers a clear direction of travel for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland for the next 50 years."

