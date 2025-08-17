People living near Desborough factory say noise pollution from newly installed equipment is 'creating misery' and 'ruining lives' for them and their neighbours.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those living on the Weavers Mead development have lived peacefully alongside Dunkleman Ltd’s factory on the industrial estate on the opposite side of the Great Bear A6 roundabout for several years.

Used to traffic using the road near their homes, at the start of August neighbours living off Cannock Crescent became aware of a new sound – distinct industrial noise ‘like a jet engine’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disturbed residents including David Chapman soon tracked down the noise that they could hear all day and all night, in their bedrooms, gardens, living rooms, even with their windows closed – a new large dust extractor unit at Dunkleman’s next to the factory pointing at the homes.

Desborough l-r Tina Wood, husband Dave Wood, Hilary Chapman and husband David Chapman with a sound meter at the Great Bear roundabout near their home/National World

He said: “The unit was installed on the premises on Monday (August 4). We had to work out where the noise was coming from. We took a letter to them on the Friday.”

After being disturbed by the extractor, Mr Chapman’s neighbour Tina Wood, also tried to get it stopped. She knocked on the factory door to explain the disturbance was affecting her life so much she couldn’t use her garden or sleep in her front bedroom – that faces the factory.

She said: “The noise has been so bad I have moved into the back bedroom. It’s made my nerves really bad. My hands are shaking. When I shut the windows I can still hear it, I can’t bear it. It’s ruining my life, it’s getting me down and I’m starting to feel sorry for myself. There’s no way to get any peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chapman, a retired engineer, had previously put in an objection to the extractor being installed. He had happened to come across a planning application notice that had fallen off a lamppost in Eagle Avenue that runs alongside the factory. He had seen the plans and could see it may cause issues pointing out ‘noise from industrial equipment sited outside would add to the problem making excessive noise which would affect neighbours in all houses on Weavers Mead facing the factory area’.

Desborough : The dust extractor unit installed at the Dunkleman factory /National World

Hilary Chapman, David’s wife said: “It’s affecting our sleep because it’s going all the time. It’s like living next to an airfield. It sounds like a jet engine.”

Neighbours had thought the noise was 24/7 to fit in with Dunkelman’s new hours making shoe care and shoe accessory products.

Respite has been only been from 10pm on Saturdays until 6am on Mondays when the dust extractor is switched off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chapman has measured the sound with a meter and has recorded the sound from the factory at 49 decibels on his doorstep.

Dunkleman factory in Desborough /National World

He said: “If it affects your wellbeing they have to do something about it. The concern we have is that they say it’s within the council’s noise limits but we want something done quickly.

"They are creating misery and affecting people’s wellbeing. It’s just not right.”

According to North Northants Council’s planning department a site notice had been displayed outside the site and neighbouring properties Unit 3 Eagle Avenue, Great Bear Distribution Ltd, Bear Way and VPK Desborough, Stoke Albany Road were consulted. But none of the people living nearby were consultees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Noise Impact Assessment Report concluded the proposed development to have ‘a low impact of the external plant on surrounding residential occupiers’ pointing out the housing estate was approximately 170 metres away.

The planning statement said: “Environmental Health officer had no comments or concerns and if noise issues arose from public it could be monitored via Environmental Health regulations.”

A spokesman for Dunkleman said: “We take all concerns from the local community seriously, particularly where they may affect the wellbeing of residents.

“We are aware of the recent reports regarding noise from newly installed machinery and are currently investigating the source. Our team is working to identify the specific cause and assess any potential impact on our neighbours. Where necessary, we will take steps to mitigate the noise and ensure our operations remain within all relevant environmental standards. We value our relationship with the community and are committed to maintaining open communication while we work to resolve this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Environmental Protection were notified about noise complaints from a newly installed dust extractor at Dunkelman’s on on August 12, 2025.

"The council have been liaising with the business who are aware of the issue, towards the identification of improvements to help reduce the noise. The council has visited the site and is in correspondence with residents who have contacted the council about the matter.”

Mrs Wood added: “I’ve never complained about something before, but it’s really getting to me. “