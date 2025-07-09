Noise and odour concerns over huge 1,450 home plan in Harborough

Noise and odour concerns have been raised over plans for a huge 1,450-home development in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been put forward for two sites covering 352 acres (142 hectares), one east of Harborough Road and the other south of Gallow Field Road.

A new school and other community provisions could also be built on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, concerns have come to light following an application by Hallam Land and William Davis Homes to Harborough District Council (HDC) for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) over the plan. The EIA evaluates the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and if such an assessment is needed. The district council has ruled an EIA is required, pointing out fears raised by the likes of Anglian Water.

Proposals have been put forward for two sites covering 352 acres (142 hectares), one east of Harborough Road and the other south of Gallow Field Road. (Image: Google).

In documentation, Anglian Water said the proposed housing development was “within 15 metres of a sewage pumping station” – a station it said cannot be easily relocated. The company added that allowing the homes so close to the station would put future homeowners “at risk of nuisance” including “noise, odour or the general disruption” from maintenance works carried out at the station.

Anglian Water called on Hallam Land and William Davis Homes to incorporate a “cordon sanitaire” in the scheme. This is a barrier used to isolate an area, with the water company saying this should be carried out “through the use of public space or highway infrastructure”.

Anglian Water also revealed that it owned assets that “may affect the layout of the site” and said it may “object or condition an application” if these assets were affected by the proposal. It added if the site layout cannot accommodate the infrastructure, then “the sewers will need to be diverted at the developers cost”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other issues raised as part of the scoping report for the 1,450-home plan include requirements for a flood risk assessment due to existing flooding in the area. A full transport assessment and travel plan must be carried out too.

Hallam Land and William Davis Homes are set to submit the EIA in due course. A full application detailing the specifics of the homes for the major plan will then follow if the EIA is approved.