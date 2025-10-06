Nine homes and a farm shop planned for former Gypsy/Traveller site near Lutterworth

New homes and a farm shop are proposed for vacant land near Lutterworth.

The site has been empty for years, with developers saying ample parking will be provided.

The scheme, from Michael Hagger of MCH Developments Limited, looks to erect nine homes on land for Wells Close, Woodway Lane in Claybrooke Parva. A farm shop is also proposed for the land which had stood vacant since 2020 when it was previously used a gypsy and traveller site for caravans.

Documents show the site is located on the north western side of Woodway Lane to the south west of Claybrooke Parva. Outline approval is sought from Harborough District Council (HDC) for the plans, which if approved, would mean the homes and farm shop are approved in principle, but more detailed plans will be required in further applications.

Plans state the proposed development would comprise four different types of homes in the scheme, but all are expected to be four-bedroom in size. All the homes would have a private rear garden and off-street parking, including garages and parking spaces.

A total of 46 off-street car parking spaces for use by residents and visitors to the homes is proposed, while plans claim cyclists would be safe using the proposed access to and from Woodway Lane. Meanwhile, the farm shop would be located close to the front of the site for easy access, and to cause minimum disruption to home owners. A total of 14 spaces would be provided for customers.

Consultation on the plans is open until Thursday, October 30. A decision is due to be made by Wednesday, December 17.