‘Nightmare day’ after vandals smash fences at horse rescue centre near Harborough district

The mess, fire pits and damaged fences left by a group of youths.

Police are asking for witnesses after vandals targeted a horse rescue sanctuary on the edge of Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received the report on Monday evening (April 14) that a youth gang had approached the horses and had tried to start a fire on the grounds at The Next Chapter Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Countesthorpe.

Staff say the group had built fire pits on the land and smashed fencing. They claim the group was caught coaxing the horses towards the broken fences bordering the road, before fleeing.

A spokesperson described the incident as a ‘nightmare day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Today has been a nightmare day for us at the rescue. We are devastated. They have left such a mess.

“We get they are kids, we don’t want to stop their fun, but it’s no fun chasing horses out of their fields. They would be on a park with small children and elderly walking their dogs and near roads. What would they have done if we hadn’t caught them?

“They just don’t realise the harm they cause. We can’t even use the field now. It’s a huge repair and a worry they will come back.”

A fundraiser has been set up to help the sanctuary raise money to repair the damage.

So far around £840 has been raised of the £1,500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre takes in abandoned, sick, or injured horses, ponies and foals. The voluntary service relies entirely on public support, donations and ‘endless fundraising’.

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/thenextchapter to donate.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, contact police on 101, quoting incident 540 of 14 April.