Newly-named Lutterworth Leisure Centre reopens following multi-million pound refurbishment

The gym has undergone several upgrades.

The newly named Lutterworth Leisure Centre has been reopened.

Following a refurbishment project at the leisure centre, previously named Lutterworth Sports Centre, the centre’s gym welcomed the return of users earlier this month.

The upgrades include to state-of-the-art equipment, air conditioning and additional upgrades to the group exercise studio.

Cllr Jo Asher, council lead for leisure, said the feedback has been positive, adding: “The new name really reflects the upgraded range of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the superb facilities on offer, with improvements at the centre still ongoing.

“We continue to invest and support the health and wellbeing of local residents with the refurbishment of Harborough Leisure Centre progressing on schedule. We also work closely with local communities across the rural Harborough district to deliver a wide range of outreach events and activities.”

The £6million council capital investment into the district council’s two leisure centres, at Lutterworth and Market Harborough, was confirmed in December 2023.