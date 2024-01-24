Newest Market Harborough care home searches for local heroes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is searching for local people or organisations who go above and beyond for their community, friends or family, and have a positive impact on the local area.

The worthy winner of the competition will receive £500 and be presented with the funds at the care home’s Grand Launch event on Thursday 28th March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We all know that one person who organises everything, is always there for others and never shies away from offering a helping hand – so here at Oat Hill Mews, we want to say thank you.

Oat Hill Mews care home has lauched a competition

“Whether they’re a volunteer at a local charity, a community group which really makes a difference to the area, or simply someone who always goes that extra mile for others – share their story with us so we can reward them with the treat they deserve at the grand unveiling of Oat Hill Mews.

“We’re looking forward to reading all about the inspiring tales of selflessness the Market Harborough community has to share!”

To nominate your ‘local hero’, visit careuk.com/oat-hill-mews/local-hero-competition before midnight on 3rd March 2024 and explain in 100-400 words why they deserve to be rewarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The marketing suite at Oat Hill Mews is now open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is opening this month, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews and to book an appointment at the marketing suite, please call Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected].