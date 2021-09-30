New youth club will soon be opening in a Harborough district village

A new youth club is being launched in a Harborough district village.

A new youth club is being launched in a Harborough district village.

The new initiative is about to get off the ground in Fleckney.

Everyone aged from 11 to 16 is being invited to drop into the Baptist Church Hall on Main Street on a Wednesday evening in term time from 7pm to 8.15pm.

The club, which will be free, will throw open its doors for the first time on Wednesday October 27.

It’s being run by HCYC (Harborough District Children and Young People's Charity).

The venture is being funded initially by the National Lottery Community Fund alongside with Fleckney Parish Council.

HCYC’s skilled youth work staff will be on hand to offer a variety of fun and engaging activities built around what the children and teenagers want to do.

“This could include food-based activities such as making fruit kebabs and wraps, playing team games, ball games and sports, quizzes and challenges, or arts and crafts activities,” said HCYC, which was set up in 2012.

“All the activities are designed to help young people feel proud of their achievements, more confident in their abilities and better able to get on with their peers and others in their communities.”

Ruth Cross, HCYC’s Youth Projects Coordinator, said: “It’s great that we have the support of Fleckney Parish Council.

“It is a really valuable resource.

“We aim to provide a stable, supportive, recreational and developmental opportunity for all young people in Fleckney.”

HCYC already runs successful clubs in fellow Harborough villages South Kilworth, near Lutterworth, and Great Easton, near Market Harborough.

“Due to the pandemic, we adapted our services to deliver our clubs online.

“This proved to be a real support for young people involved when regular life was so unpredictable,” added Ruth.

The charity regularly recruits sessional and part-time Play and Youth Work Assistants and Leaders.

They are now aiming to draft in extra Assistants to support delivery at their youth clubs as well as their other projects.

All enquiries about the club, or anyone interested in working for HCYC as a Play and Youth Work Assistant, should contact the charity on [email protected]