New Year's Day concert in Harborough promises melodic start to the year
It will include music by Mozart and Strauss
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Music-loving residents can enjoy a melodic start to the year with a New Year’s Day Concert.
Great Bowden Music Festival will perform ‘A Taste of Vienna’ at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church at 3.30pm on January 1.
Festival chairman Tim Blades said: “There is no better way to get the New Year off to a rousing start than the traditional concert. There will be glorious melodies, foot-tapping rhythms and a glass of fizz."
Tickets cost £15. Book here.