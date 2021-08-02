New tourism drive launched to attract more visitors to Harborough

Council leader Cllr Phil King is helping to launch the new tourism drive.

A new drive is being launched to attract more visitors to Harborough as the district’s recovers from the pandemic.

Harborough District Council has produced the Visit Harborough guide in a bid to boost the number of tourists coming here.

It will be available from outlets across Harborough and beyond as the council tries to battle back.

The initiative is being kickstarted after the tourism and hospitality sector has been badly affected by the Covid outbreak over the last 18 months.

New statistics show that the number of visitors coming to Harborough has fallen by 62 per cent from 2019 to the end of 2020.

The new leaflet aims to significantly aid recovery by promoting the district to people far and wide.

It will be distributed at attractions, accommodation providers, cafes, and other locations within the district, as well as surrounding counties and further afield.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to showcase what this fantastic district has to offer.

“And it will hopefully provide a much-needed boost to the tourism sector which has suffered greatly over the past 15 months.

“We have so much to offer in this district and we want people to come and see for themselves."

The guide highlights the history and heritage of Harborough - along with family attractions, adventures, food and drink, culture and events and accommodation.

It will encourage people to look at the Visit Harborough website to find out more and to book their minibreak to the district.

Sitting bang in the middle of England, Harborough is easy to reach by people living right across the UK.

As more people look to travel in the UK this summer rather than abroad, it is hoped this can help inspire holidaymakers to visit the district this year, and in future years too.