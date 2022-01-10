New support drop-in sessions for armed forces veterans in Lutterworth

The first drop-in will be this Thursday

By Red Williams
Monday, 10th January 2022, 5:51 pm
A new weekly support drop-in is being launched for armed forces veterans in Harborough district.

The new event will be held from 10am-2pm every Thursday at Lutterworth Sports Centre on Coventry Road, Lutterworth.

The first one featuring a cuppa and chat with staff is being staged this Thursday (January 13).

You can find out more information on Harborough District Council’s webpage here: www.harborough.gov.uk/armedforces

