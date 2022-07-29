New software is being trialled to help Harborough residents get involved in the planning and development process

‘Innovative’ new software is being trialled to make it easier for residents to get involved in the planning and development process.

Harborough District Council is piloting the software after the authority received £125,000 funding from government.

To test out the software the council is running a ‘quick poll’ on green spaces. Residents can make comments on existing green spaces online and suggest a new green space in their community.

This exercise is designed to test out the software to ensure it is easy to use from desktop computers along with phones and tablets.

Deputy leader of Harborough District Council, Cllr Jonathan Bateman, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity - by embracing this new software we can revolutionise the way we consult the public on future development and give people, particularly those who may have been underrepresented in the past, real ownership of the planning process.”

The council hopes the platform will encourage younger people to have their say on planning issues.