New social café  launches to bring Harborough community together

The initiative aims to reduce isolation
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
A new social café is aiming to bring the Harborough community together.

The event will take place on Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, at Harborough Leisure Centre.

The initiative aims to reduce isolation and encourages those over 18 to pop in for hot drinks, biscuits, board games and chat.

Matthew Hopkin from centre operator Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to launch the social café sessions and are encouraging people to come along, either on their own or with a friend.

“There are lots of friendly faces here at Harborough and we will ensure everyone feels welcome. We want to reduce isolation and bring the community together, and this social café is the ideal way to do that.”

Harborough District Council’s wellbeing portfolio holder, Cllr Jim Knight, added: “This is a brilliant initiative which will support both positive mental and physical wellbeing while building and strengthening community relations.”

For more information, contact the leisure centre on 01858 410115.

